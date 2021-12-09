Human rights week: awareness sessions held at various varsities

(@FahadShabbir)

The speakers at two seminars at the city's key varsities on Thursday demanded the government to restore students' unions in all colleges and universities to ensure the provision of the fundamental right to all citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The speakers at two seminars at the city's key varsities on Thursday demanded the government to restore students' unions in all colleges and universities to ensure the provision of the fundamental right to all citizens.

"For a democratic dispensation, students unions and trade unions play an important role but unfortunately students unions have been banned since the Martial period in the 1980s," said a speaker at a seminar on awareness of human rights titled "All human, all equal" at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), according to a news release.

The other seminar was held at Sindh Madrasa tul islam University.

These seminars were part of the human rights week being observed by the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh from December 6 to 10.

Speaking at SZABIST Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights Surendar Valasai said the provincial government had made concerted efforts to protect the rights of people.

He said PPP had a history of struggle for democracy and people's fundamental rights.

Dr Riaz Shaikh, head of Social Sciences at SZABIST said giving respect and dignity to human beings was a human right.

He recalled that after World War II the nations of the world joined hands and the universal declaration of human rights was passed. This declaration not only included duties but responsibilities as well.

Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar, Secretary, human rights department of Government of Sindh said Sindh was the first province, which had made a separate department for human rights.

During human rights week, the department had received 400 essays in the competition among colleges and universities students. The three best essays in each English, Sindhi and urdu would be awarded.

Speaking at Sindh Madressah Javed Sibghatullah said it was a need of the hour to ensure that these rights were protected through joint efforts. Vice-Chancellor Sindh Madrasa tul Islam University Prof. Dr Mujeeb-ud-Din Sehrai Memon shared his observations and experiences with the students.

Earlier, Dr. Sobash and Zeenia Shaukat also spoke on the occasion.