UrduPoint.com

Human Rights Week: Awareness Sessions Held At Various Varsities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:48 PM

Human rights week: awareness sessions held at various varsities

The speakers at two seminars at the city's key varsities on Thursday demanded the government to restore students' unions in all colleges and universities to ensure the provision of the fundamental right to all citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The speakers at two seminars at the city's key varsities on Thursday demanded the government to restore students' unions in all colleges and universities to ensure the provision of the fundamental right to all citizens.

"For a democratic dispensation, students unions and trade unions play an important role but unfortunately students unions have been banned since the Martial period in the 1980s," said a speaker at a seminar on awareness of human rights titled "All human, all equal" at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), according to a news release.

The other seminar was held at Sindh Madrasa tul islam University.

These seminars were part of the human rights week being observed by the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh from December 6 to 10.

Speaking at SZABIST Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights Surendar Valasai said the provincial government had made concerted efforts to protect the rights of people.

He said PPP had a history of struggle for democracy and people's fundamental rights.

Dr Riaz Shaikh, head of Social Sciences at SZABIST said giving respect and dignity to human beings was a human right.

He recalled that after World War II the nations of the world joined hands and the universal declaration of human rights was passed. This declaration not only included duties but responsibilities as well.

Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar, Secretary, human rights department of Government of Sindh said Sindh was the first province, which had made a separate department for human rights.

During human rights week, the department had received 400 essays in the competition among colleges and universities students. The three best essays in each English, Sindhi and urdu would be awarded.

Speaking at Sindh Madressah Javed Sibghatullah said it was a need of the hour to ensure that these rights were protected through joint efforts. Vice-Chancellor Sindh Madrasa tul Islam University Prof. Dr Mujeeb-ud-Din Sehrai Memon shared his observations and experiences with the students.

Earlier, Dr. Sobash and Zeenia Shaukat also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister World Technology Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy December World War All From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Prompts Highest Rise in US Life Insurance ..

COVID-19 Prompts Highest Rise in US Life Insurance Payouts Since 1918 Spanish Fl ..

11 seconds ago
 Statements About Russia Allegedly Planning to Atta ..

Statements About Russia Allegedly Planning to Attack Ukraine Groundless - Moscow

12 seconds ago
 Trials of Punjab volleyball teams take place

Trials of Punjab volleyball teams take place

14 seconds ago
 Volkswagen boosts five-year investment in electric ..

Volkswagen boosts five-year investment in electric to 89 bn euros

15 seconds ago
 Milan look to domestic glory after European flop

Milan look to domestic glory after European flop

3 minutes ago
 Democracy faces 'sustained and alarming challenges ..

Democracy faces 'sustained and alarming challenges' worldwide: Biden

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.