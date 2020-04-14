UrduPoint.com
Human Sanitizing Tunnel Installed At Nishtar Hopsital

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Human sanitizing tunnel installed at Nishtar Hopsital

A human sanitizing tunnel was erected at Nishtar Hospital which won't wet the whole body of people passing through it unlike others tunnels

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :A human sanitizing tunnel was erected at Nishtar Hospital which won't wet the whole body of people passing through it unlike others tunnels.

Designed by Agri Engineering Deptt of MNSUA with technical assistance of Nishtar Medical University, the tunnel could be operated by 12 watt battery in case of load shedding.

It will function automatically when someone will pass through it just for ten seconds while other tunnels keep on operating the whole day.

The solution used for santinizing people in it is much costly and a carpet has been laid to save its misuse.

Scientists of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) have designed the state of the art tunnel with the financial help of a private company.

At the installation ceremony, NMU VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, Dr Alamgir Khan and others were present.

It merits mentioning here that the tunnel will benefit patients, doctors and other staffers of Nishtar hospital as precautionary measure against COVID-19.

