Human Skeleton Found From Canal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Human skeleton found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A human skeleton was found in Rakh Branch Canal in the area of D-Type police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that Rakh Branch Canal was closed for annual de-silting and some passersby spotted a human skeleton lying in the canal at Sammundri Road near Rafhan Mills and informed the area police.

The police took the skeleton into custody while further investigation was under way.

More Stories From Pakistan

