Human skeleton found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A human skeleton was found in Rakh Branch Canal in the area of D-Type police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that Rakh Branch Canal was closed for annual de-silting and some passersby spotted a human skeleton lying in the canal at Sammundri Road near Rafhan Mills and informed the area police.

The police took the skeleton into custody while further investigation was under way.