Human Skeleton Found From Canal
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A human skeleton was found in Rakh Branch Canal in the area of D-Type police station.
A police spokesman said on Sunday that Rakh Branch Canal was closed for annual de-silting and some passersby spotted a human skeleton lying in the canal at Sammundri Road near Rafhan Mills and informed the area police.
The police took the skeleton into custody while further investigation was under way.