Human Smuggler Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahalwalpur team has arrested a human smuggler.

According to a spokesman, the team conducted a raid and arrested Hafiz Numan Sarwar from Bahawalpur.

The accused was wanted to the FIA in many cases. The accused had taken millions of rupees from a complainant Sakhawat Ali, Amir Sharif and others on the pretext to sending them to Muscat (Oman ) for employment.

Further investigation was under way.

