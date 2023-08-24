Open Menu

Human Smuggler Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Human smuggler arrested

FIA Multan Team with the help FIA Team Gujrat on Thursday arrested the accused person, Muhammad Azam s/o Sardar Khan, involved in many human smuggling cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :FIA Multan Team with the help FIA Team Gujrat on Thursday arrested the accused person, Muhammad Azam s/o Sardar Khan, involved in many human smuggling cases.

According to Spokesman, the accused extorted Rs. 1.

2 million with the help of co-accused from the complainant for sending his son M Naeem on employment visa of Europe by air but didn't honor the commitment. The accused sent the complainant's son from Libya to Europe (Greece) by ferry which met with an accident and the complainant's son died.

SI Naeem Iqbal and FIA Gujrat team made hectic efforts for the arrest of the accused who will be produced before court to obtain his physical remand and finalize the investigation on merit.

