Human Smuggler Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Human smuggler arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a human smuggler.

District Police Officer Faisal Kamran said after using modern methods of

investigation Phularwan police arrested Billal Yasir who was involved in boat sinking

case in abroad.

