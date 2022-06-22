UrduPoint.com

Human Smuggler Awarded 10-year Imprisonment, Fine

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Human smuggler awarded 10-year imprisonment, fine

Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court (Central) Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Parvez Akhtar on Wednesday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 300,000 fine to a human smuggler involved in receiving money from a citizen for sending him abroad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court (Central) Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Parvez Akhtar on Wednesday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 300,000 fine to a human smuggler involved in receiving money from a citizen for sending him abroad.

According to the prosecution, convict Yaqoob had received Rs 250,000 from a citizen in 2014 for sending him abroad but neither he sent him abroad nor returned money.

The case against the accused was registered with FIA police station Faisalabad.

