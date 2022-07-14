Human smuggler awarded 10-year imprisonment, fine

Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court (Central) Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Parvez Akhtar on Thursday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 400,000 fine to a human smuggler involved in receiving money from a citizen for sending him abroad

According to the prosecution, convict Najam Mahmood had received money from a citizen in 2016 for sending him abroad but neither he sent him abroad nor returned money.

The case against the accused was registered with FIA police station Faisalabad.