UrduPoint.com

Human Smuggler Awarded 10-year Imprisonment, Fine

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court (Central) Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Parvez Akhtar on Thursday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 400,000 fine to a human smuggler involved in receiving money from a citizen for sending him abroad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court (Central) Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Parvez Akhtar on Thursday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 400,000 fine to a human smuggler involved in receiving money from a citizen for sending him abroad.

According to the prosecution, convict Najam Mahmood had received money from a citizen in 2016 for sending him abroad but neither he sent him abroad nor returned money.

The case against the accused was registered with FIA police station Faisalabad.

