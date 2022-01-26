Human smuggler awarded imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court (Central) Raja Pervez Akhtar Wednesday awarded imprisonment and imposed fine to a human smuggler in a case.

The court awarded 10 years and six-month rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 0.7 million on Asif Javed.

According to the prosecution, the accused had exhorted Rs 650,000 fromMunir Ahmad and Bashir for sending them abroad.