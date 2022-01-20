UrduPoint.com

Human Smuggler Awarded Imprisonment, Fine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Human smuggler awarded imprisonment, fine

Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court (Central) Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Pervez Akhtar Thursday awarded rigorous imprisonment and fine to a human smuggler involved in exhorting money from four persons for sending them abroad in two separate cases registered with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court (Central) Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Pervez Akhtar Thursday awarded rigorous imprisonment and fine to a human smuggler involved in exhorting money from four persons for sending them abroad in two separate cases registered with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad.

The court awarded 12-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 1 million on convict Haq Nawaz and released a co-accused Muhammad Rafique on the benefit of doubt.

The convict will undergo for three years additional imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.

According to the prosecution, convict Haq Nawaz along with Muhammad Rafique and Muhammad Aslam had exhorted Rs 440,000 from two persons Muhammad Tahir and Alam Sher sons of Falak Sher and same amount from two other persons Nasrullah and Zahid Iqbal in another case in the year 2010 for sending them abroad but neither he send them abroad not returned money.

The cases against the accused were registered with FIA police station Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Station Fine Same Money Federal Investigation Agency From Million Court

Recent Stories

Baltic states authorised to rush US-made weapons t ..

Baltic states authorised to rush US-made weapons to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 French Education Ministry Says Less Than 2% of Tea ..

French Education Ministry Says Less Than 2% of Teachers Attending New COVID-19 R ..

2 minutes ago
 Possible New US Sanctions Against Russia to Be Met ..

Possible New US Sanctions Against Russia to Be Met With Mirror Response - State ..

2 minutes ago
 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: Final on Friday

3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: Final on Friday

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister directs for timely completion of wa ..

Prime Minister directs for timely completion of water reservoirs

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for activating workers to strengthe ..

Prime Minister for activating workers to strengthen party at local level

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.