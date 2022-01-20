Human smuggler awarded imprisonment, fine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court (Central) Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Pervez Akhtar Thursday awarded rigorous imprisonment and fine to a human smuggler involved in exhorting money from four persons for sending them abroad in two separate cases registered with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad.

The court awarded 12-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 1 million on convict Haq Nawaz and released a co-accused Muhammad Rafique on the benefit of doubt.

The convict will undergo for three years additional imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.

According to the prosecution, convict Haq Nawaz along with Muhammad Rafique and Muhammad Aslam had exhorted Rs 440,000 from two persons Muhammad Tahir and Alam Sher sons of Falak Sher and same amount from two other persons Nasrullah and Zahid Iqbal in another case in the year 2010 for sending them abroad but neither he send them abroad not returned money.

The cases against the accused were registered with FIA police station Faisalabad.