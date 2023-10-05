Open Menu

Human Smuggler Held

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 06:25 PM

Human smuggler held

Federal investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Thursday to have apprehended a human smuggler from the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Federal investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Thursday to have apprehended

a human smuggler from the provincial capital.

On the direction of FIA Director Lahore Zone, a team conducted a raid and

arrested Ali Raza Bhatti who received millions of rupees from innocent citizens

in the name of foreign immigration and employment, and providing fake visas

and resident cards.

The accused was also involved in creating counterfeit government documents.

The team recovered counterfeit entry and exit stamps for foreign travel, including

Pakistan, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates Embassy stamps from the accused.

Related Topics

Lahore Italy United Arab Emirates Federal Investigation Agency From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates UAE Wind Pr ..

1 minute ago
 Egypt&#039;s energy sector open to Emirati investm ..

Egypt&#039;s energy sector open to Emirati investment, says Petroleum Minister

1 minute ago
 UAE congratulates Morocco for winning bid to host ..

UAE congratulates Morocco for winning bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup

1 minute ago

LESCO recovers Rs 23m from 881 defaulters on 22nd day recovery campaign

4 minutes ago
 765,900 children administered anti-polio drops in ..

765,900 children administered anti-polio drops in three days

4 minutes ago
 PFA stops production at eight water filtration pla ..

PFA stops production at eight water filtration plants

4 minutes ago
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s announcement to b ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s announcement to bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

16 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 120th Meeting of GCC Financial ..

UAE participates in 120th Meeting of GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Comm ..

31 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS scholarship studen ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS scholarship students

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan's banking system sound, deposits perfectl ..

Pakistan's banking system sound, deposits perfectly safe: SBP clarifies

14 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber arranges over 160 B2B ..

Dubai International Chamber arranges over 160 B2B meetings during trade mission ..

46 minutes ago
 French rail giant Alstom shares dive on cash flow ..

French rail giant Alstom shares dive on cash flow warning

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan