Human smuggler held

Federal investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Thursday to have apprehended a human smuggler from the provincial capital

On the direction of FIA Director Lahore Zone, a team conducted a raid and

arrested Ali Raza Bhatti who received millions of rupees from innocent citizens

in the name of foreign immigration and employment, and providing fake visas

and resident cards.

The accused was also involved in creating counterfeit government documents.

The team recovered counterfeit entry and exit stamps for foreign travel, including

Pakistan, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates Embassy stamps from the accused.