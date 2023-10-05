Human Smuggler Held
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 06:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Federal investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Thursday to have apprehended
a human smuggler from the provincial capital.
On the direction of FIA Director Lahore Zone, a team conducted a raid and
arrested Ali Raza Bhatti who received millions of rupees from innocent citizens
in the name of foreign immigration and employment, and providing fake visas
and resident cards.
The accused was also involved in creating counterfeit government documents.
The team recovered counterfeit entry and exit stamps for foreign travel, including
Pakistan, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates Embassy stamps from the accused.