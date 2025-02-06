Open Menu

Human Trafficker Among Two Arrested In Greece Boat Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 11:57 PM

Human trafficker among two arrested in Greece boat incident

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two suspects, including a notorious human smuggler, in connection with the tragic Greece boat accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two suspects, including a notorious human smuggler, in connection with the tragic Greece boat accident.

In a major operation conducted by FIA Gujranwala Zone, law enforcement officials apprehended Anser Mehmood from Narowal and Muhammad Owais from Gujranwala.

According to FIA spokesperson, Anser Mehmood was directly involved in the Greece boat tragedy and is part of a human smuggling gang. Several members of the gang have already been arrested in previous operations.

Investigations reveal that the suspect, along with his accomplices, extorted Rs 4.5 million from victim Ahsan Ali on the pretext of sending him to Europe.

The victim was first kept in safe houses in Libya before being forced onto the ill-fated boat bound for Greece, which resulted in his tragic death.

Ahsan Ali, a resident of Jalalpur Jattan, was among the many unfortunate victims of the disaster.

Meanwhile, the second suspect, Muhammad Owais, scammed another complainant by falsely promising employment in Canada, extorting Rs. 5.137 million before disappearing.

Director FIA Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said that all resources are being utilised to bring the culprits to justice. No one will be allowed to play with innocent lives. The suspects will be prosecuted based on solid evidence, he added.

Recent Stories

EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Om ..

EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Oman raw material logistics agre ..

4 seconds ago
 Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French po ..

Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway

4 minutes ago
 Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease

Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease

3 minutes ago
 PM lauds security forces for successful operation ..

PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..

3 minutes ago
 Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit ..

Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris

3 minutes ago
 Swedish police say 'multiple nationalities' died i ..

Swedish police say 'multiple nationalities' died in mass shooting

3 minutes ago
ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successful ..

ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully

3 minutes ago
 Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won ..

Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results

Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost social welfare, digital transf ..

15 minutes ago
 ‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation seri ..

‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob ..

7 minutes ago
 UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city ..

UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city to attend CPA conference

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan