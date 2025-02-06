Human trafficker among two arrested in Greece boat incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two suspects, including a notorious human smuggler, in connection with the tragic Greece boat accident.

In a major operation conducted by FIA Gujranwala Zone, law enforcement officials apprehended Anser Mehmood from Narowal and Muhammad Owais from Gujranwala.

According to FIA spokesperson, Anser Mehmood was directly involved in the Greece boat tragedy and is part of a human smuggling gang. Several members of the gang have already been arrested in previous operations.

Investigations reveal that the suspect, along with his accomplices, extorted Rs 4.5 million from victim Ahsan Ali on the pretext of sending him to Europe.

The victim was first kept in safe houses in Libya before being forced onto the ill-fated boat bound for Greece, which resulted in his tragic death.

Ahsan Ali, a resident of Jalalpur Jattan, was among the many unfortunate victims of the disaster.

Meanwhile, the second suspect, Muhammad Owais, scammed another complainant by falsely promising employment in Canada, extorting Rs. 5.137 million before disappearing.

Director FIA Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said that all resources are being utilised to bring the culprits to justice. No one will be allowed to play with innocent lives. The suspects will be prosecuted based on solid evidence, he added.