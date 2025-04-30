Open Menu

Human Trafficker Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Human trafficker arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) arrested a suspect involved

in human trafficking during a raid in Sambrial, Sialkot.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspect has been identified as Muhammad Abbas who

extorted millions of rupees from citizens.

He reportedly collected Rs 2.3 million from two individuals — Zeeshan Sarwar and Nasar Abbas —

promising them jobs in Italy.

