Human Trafficker Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) arrested a suspect involved
in human trafficking during a raid in Sambrial, Sialkot.
According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspect has been identified as Muhammad Abbas who
extorted millions of rupees from citizens.
He reportedly collected Rs 2.3 million from two individuals — Zeeshan Sarwar and Nasar Abbas —
promising them jobs in Italy.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President Sultan called upon Kashmiri diaspora to expose Indian fanatic war hysteria4 minutes ago
-
NIPA delegation visits FDA4 minutes ago
-
SC seeks report on committee formed to restore student unions5 minutes ago
-
5th Round of Pak-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue concludes5 minutes ago
-
The New York Times exposes Indian forces atrocities against Muslims in IIOJK5 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker arrested5 minutes ago
-
IFA trains food staff to boost safety in Capital restaurants15 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dir Lower warns against fake calls15 minutes ago
-
SFJ leader urges children of East Punjab to stop parents from fighting against Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
Ulema pledge full support to armed forces against Indian hostility15 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects meters25 minutes ago
-
Old rivalry claims life25 minutes ago