UrduPoint.com

Human Trafficker Convicted

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Human trafficker convicted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Judge Central FIA Raja Parvaiz Akhtar has convicted a human trafficker involved in a case of FIA police station.

As per prosecution, accused Shahbaz Hussain had extorted money of Rs.

450,000 from a citizen Asghar for sending him to Greece for employment but later he neither sent him abroad nor returned his money.

Therefore, FIA team arrested him and after registering a case submitted the challan in the competent court of law.  After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded 5 years rigorous imprisonment to the accused. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

Related Topics

Police Station Fine Greece Money Federal Investigation Agency From Court Employment

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Midd ..

Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Middle East

14 minutes ago
 Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

2 hours ago
 Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on appointment as Brazil&#039;s Fo ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei ..

Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei as Acting CEO

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK coun ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK counterpart sign MoU to drive ener ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.