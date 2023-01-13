Human trafficker convicted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Judge Central FIA Raja Parvaiz Akhtar has convicted a human trafficker involved in a case of FIA police station.

As per prosecution, accused Shahbaz Hussain had extorted money of Rs.

450,000 from a citizen Asghar for sending him to Greece for employment but later he neither sent him abroad nor returned his money.

Therefore, FIA team arrested him and after registering a case submitted the challan in the competent court of law. After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded 5 years rigorous imprisonment to the accused. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.