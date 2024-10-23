Open Menu

Human Trafficker Convicted Of Imprisonment

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Human trafficker convicted of imprisonment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Judge Special Court Central Faisalabad Rana Zahid Iqbal Khan awarded 21 years imprisonment

to a human trafficker and imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 million on him.

According to the prosecution, Yasir Ali of Hasnia Colony Gojra had received Rs 3.7 million

in 2022 for sending Sheharyar Tariq to Italy but the accused failed to honor his commitment.

The police registered a case on July 07, 2023 against the accused and presented its challan

in the court

After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded three years imprisonment

with fine Rs100,000 to Yasir Ali under section 17 of Emigration Ordinance 1979.

The court also awarded seven years imprisonment with fine of Rs 200,000 to the accused

under section 22 of Emigration Ordinance 1979.

.

Similarly, the court awarded three years imprisonment with fine of Rs 200,000 to the accused

under section 3 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018.

The accused was also awarded one year imprisonment with fine of Rs 100,000 under

section 4 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018.

Under section 6 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018, the accused was

awarded seven years imprisonment and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 500,000/-,

otherwise, he would have to undergo six months imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.

The court also directed the accused to pay Rs 3.7 million as compensation to the complainant

under section 544-A of the CrPC.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Fine Italy Gojra July 2018 Million Court

Recent Stories

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

2 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

2 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

2 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

2 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

4 hours ago
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

17 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan