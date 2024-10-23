Human Trafficker Convicted Of Imprisonment
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Judge Special Court Central Faisalabad Rana Zahid Iqbal Khan awarded 21 years imprisonment
to a human trafficker and imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 million on him.
According to the prosecution, Yasir Ali of Hasnia Colony Gojra had received Rs 3.7 million
in 2022 for sending Sheharyar Tariq to Italy but the accused failed to honor his commitment.
The police registered a case on July 07, 2023 against the accused and presented its challan
in the court
After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded three years imprisonment
with fine Rs100,000 to Yasir Ali under section 17 of Emigration Ordinance 1979.
The court also awarded seven years imprisonment with fine of Rs 200,000 to the accused
under section 22 of Emigration Ordinance 1979.
.
Similarly, the court awarded three years imprisonment with fine of Rs 200,000 to the accused
under section 3 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018.
The accused was also awarded one year imprisonment with fine of Rs 100,000 under
section 4 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018.
Under section 6 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018, the accused was
awarded seven years imprisonment and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 500,000/-,
otherwise, he would have to undergo six months imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.
The court also directed the accused to pay Rs 3.7 million as compensation to the complainant
under section 544-A of the CrPC.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dialogue on art held at Alhamra6 minutes ago
-
MPAs calls on CM; discuss public issues16 minutes ago
-
SBC, SHCBA welcome nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP16 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital; reviews medical facilities16 minutes ago
-
KP lawyers welcome appointment of new CJP Yahya Afridi16 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Qasuria16 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister reviews police strengthening initiatives16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits under-construction hospital in Bahawalnagar16 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pays tribute to Dr Siddiqui17 minutes ago
-
Disqualification Reference: ECP grants PTI Senator Abro more time to submit reply26 minutes ago
-
Infant found dead26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews key performance indicators of different departments26 minutes ago