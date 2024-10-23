Human trafficker convicted of imprisonment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Judge Special Court Central Faisalabad Rana Zahid Iqbal Khan awarded 21 years imprisonment

to a human trafficker and imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 million on him.

According to the prosecution, Yasir Ali of Hasnia Colony Gojra had received Rs 3.7 million

in 2022 for sending Sheharyar Tariq to Italy but the accused failed to honor his commitment.

The police registered a case on July 07, 2023 against the accused and presented its challan

in the court

After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded three years imprisonment

with fine Rs100,000 to Yasir Ali under section 17 of Emigration Ordinance 1979.

The court also awarded seven years imprisonment with fine of Rs 200,000 to the accused

under section 22 of Emigration Ordinance 1979.

.

Similarly, the court awarded three years imprisonment with fine of Rs 200,000 to the accused

under section 3 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018.

The accused was also awarded one year imprisonment with fine of Rs 100,000 under

section 4 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018.

Under section 6 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018, the accused was

awarded seven years imprisonment and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 500,000/-,

otherwise, he would have to undergo six months imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.

The court also directed the accused to pay Rs 3.7 million as compensation to the complainant

under section 544-A of the CrPC.