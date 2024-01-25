Open Menu

Human Trafficker Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Human trafficker held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a proclaimed

offender involved in human trafficking.

On the directions of Director FIA Faisalabad zone, the team arrested Abdul Wahid

while raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplice.

The accused had extorted Rs 300,000 from citizens for sending them abroad.

