Human Trafficker Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a proclaimed
offender involved in human trafficking.
On the directions of Director FIA Faisalabad zone, the team arrested Abdul Wahid
while raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplice.
The accused had extorted Rs 300,000 from citizens for sending them abroad.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian Republic Day celebration a facade to cover-up democratic failures, persecution of minorities: ..11 minutes ago
-
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog32 minutes ago
-
Embassy, JETRO plan special online job fair for Pakistani workers32 minutes ago
-
Customs seizes goods worth over Rs 5 billion in Dera42 minutes ago
-
Salman Chaudhry visits North Region42 minutes ago
-
Penalties, notices served to 986 violators of election conduct in KP52 minutes ago
-
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Network - Announces Execu ..57 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held with narcotics1 hour ago
-
Police foils drug supply attempt, one held1 hour ago
-
Foolproof polling scheme prepared to ensure transparent elections1 hour ago
-
Roadshow in Bangkok for Pakistan’s 300MW floating solar plants on Jan 291 hour ago
-
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO2 hours ago