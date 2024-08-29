Human trafficker held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held a human trafficker and recovered

13 passports from his possession.

The FIA sources said on Thursday the accused, Tahir Iqbal, of Chiraghia International travel

and Tours Gojra, has been arrested from the office.

The accused had exhorted millions of rupees from people to for sending

them abroad.

The team has also collected evidence from the site and started an investigation.