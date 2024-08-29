Human Trafficker Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held a human trafficker and recovered
13 passports from his possession.
The FIA sources said on Thursday the accused, Tahir Iqbal, of Chiraghia International travel
and Tours Gojra, has been arrested from the office.
The accused had exhorted millions of rupees from people to for sending
them abroad.
The team has also collected evidence from the site and started an investigation.
