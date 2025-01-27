Human trafficker held

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle held a land-route human trafficker from Gojra

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle held a land-route human trafficker from Gojra.

According to official sources here Monday, the accused identified as Javed Ahmed was arrested from tehsil Gojra, district Toba Tek Singh.

He was involved in sending citizens abroad illegally against heft amounts.

The accused Javed received Rs 3.5 million and 1500 Euro from the family of Muhammad Anas for sending him to Spain. An investigation is ongoing.