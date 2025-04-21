Human Trafficker Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a human trafficker who had been at large
for 18 years.
According to official sources here Monday, FIA Composite Circle Faisalabad arrested the
accused, Muhammad Hussain, who was involved in visa fraud and human trafficking.
A case was registered against the accused in 2008 and he was declared proclaimed
offender.
The accused had extorted an amount of Rs 150,000 from a man to send him abroad.
