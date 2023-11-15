Open Menu

Human Trafficker, Two Illegal Money Exchangers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Human trafficker, two illegal money exchangers held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Composite Circle Mardan, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a human trafficker and two illegal money exchangers in different intelligence-based operations.

According to FIA, the accused Tauseef Khan and Sajid Khan were involved in the illegal business of Hundi in Swabi, adding that they sent money abroad through mobile accounts.

During the raids, the FIA teams recovered Rs 3.

882 million from the accused besides the receipts of Hundi.

In another operation, a team of FIA arrested a proclaimed offender and human trafficker Ali Qadir from village Jabbar Kally in district Mardan. The accused was involved in sending people abroad through illegal means.

The accused charged Rs 500,000 from a citizen to send him to Dubai but later escaped with the money. FIA registered cases against the accused and started an investigation.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Business Mobile Dubai Mardan Circle Swabi Money Federal Investigation Agency Hundi From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

2 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

11 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

11 hours ago
PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

12 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

12 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

12 hours ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

12 hours ago
 211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham ..

211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan