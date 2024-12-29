Human-trafficking: FIA Arrests Key Suspect
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Circle arrested a suspected members of an international human-trafficking network during a targeted operation in Shadman Colony, Gujrat, on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Muhammad Ajmal, is allegedly linked to smuggling individuals from Libya to Europe via illegal sea routes and extorting millions of rupees under false promises of legal travel.
Ajmal was traced after five passengers offloaded at Multan Airport, disclosed his involvement. Investigations further revealed that he had previously facilitated illegal trafficking to Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Baku, using these locations as transit points for transporting people to Libya.
The FIA registered a case and further investigations are underway to trace his accomplices and dismantle the trafficking network.
Recent Stories
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Family of martyred constable given house2 minutes ago
-
Libya boat tragedy accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
Human-trafficking: FIA arrests key suspect2 minutes ago
-
No eight-hour gas loadshedding in Rawalpindi:SNGPL12 minutes ago
-
Musadik flays PTI, calls for constructive talks on national issues12 minutes ago
-
Man kills pregnant wife22 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of cricketer Umar Gul's father32 minutes ago
-
5 arrested, 2 shops sealed in LPG crackdown42 minutes ago
-
Govt making allout efforts to bring economy back on track: Muqam42 minutes ago
-
'New Year' preparations begin at Governor House42 minutes ago
-
Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event concluded at IMCG42 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of KPC42 minutes ago