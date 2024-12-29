Open Menu

Human-trafficking: FIA Arrests Key Suspect

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Circle arrested a suspected members of an international human-trafficking network during a targeted operation in Shadman Colony, Gujrat, on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Ajmal, is allegedly linked to smuggling individuals from Libya to Europe via illegal sea routes and extorting millions of rupees under false promises of legal travel.

Ajmal was traced after five passengers offloaded at Multan Airport, disclosed his involvement. Investigations further revealed that he had previously facilitated illegal trafficking to Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Baku, using these locations as transit points for transporting people to Libya.

The FIA registered a case and further investigations are underway to trace his accomplices and dismantle the trafficking network.

