Human Trafficking: FIA arrests three individuals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested three individuals on human trafficking from the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman of the agency, on directives of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi, a crackdown has been initiated against individuals involved in human trafficking.

During ongoing operations, three suspects involved in human trafficking have been arrested. The arrested suspects have been identified as Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Yousuf, and Hafiz Muhammad Aqeel. The suspects were apprehended from different areas of Lahore.

They were found to be involved in defrauding innocent citizens by promising them employment abroad in exchange for large sums of money.

Suspect Muhammad Hussain received Rs 1.5 million from a citizen under the pretext of sending him to Canada for employment. Suspect Muhammad Yousuf collected Rs 5 million from another citizen, also for employment in Canada. Suspect Muhammad Aqeel charged Rs 3.5 million from a citizen for supposed employment in Dubai.

All suspects failed to fulfill their promises and disappeared after receiving the money.

The suspects have been arrested, and an investigation has been initiated.