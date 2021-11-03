Humanitarian aid delivered to Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Twenty one trucks carrying 202 tons of humanitarian aid including rice, sugar, flour, cooking oil, pulses and medicines were sent to Afghanistan from Pakistan at the Kharlachi crossing in Kurram district on Wednesday

The items were sent by Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum and KORT, says a press release.

The goods were handed over by Habib Ullah Khan Chairman PACF, Ch Javed Akhtar Chairman KORT, Asmat Ullah Wazir ( ADC KURRAM) to Molvi Umer Mukhlis, Inspector General Police Paktia, Afghanistan.

Afghan counterparts gratefully accepted the aid and prayed for better relationships with each other in future.