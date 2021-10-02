UrduPoint.com

Humanitarian Aid Handed Over To Afghan Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Another consignment of humanitarian aid was handed over to the Afghan authorities at Torkham border on Saturday.

Six trucks carrying aid, which contained flour, rice and pluses, was provided under Pak-Afg Cooperation Forum, said a news release.

Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal/Khyber, Akber Iftikhar handed over the aid to Incharge Afghan Torkham border crossing point, S.Ghazi ullah Hashmi.

Afghan authorities, on the occasion, expressed their gratitude over the supply of aid.\932

