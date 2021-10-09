Humanitarian aid handed over to Afghan authorities at Chaman border

Another caravan of trucks carrying 345 tons load of humanitarian aid, under Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum, was handed over to the Afghan authorities on Saturday at Chaman border

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Another caravan of trucks carrying 345 tons load of humanitarian aid, under Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum, was handed over to the Afghan authorities on Saturday at Chaman border.

This consignment of humanitarian aid carried out through 13 trucks and containing flour, rice and pulses was handed over by Deputy Commissioner Chaman Jummadad Mandokhel to Haji Kiramat, Afghan government representative, said a news release.

On the occasion, other Afghan representatives Qari Muhammad Aslam, Qari Umer Khan and Hafiz Raaz Muhammad, besides, local notables were also present.

Afghan representatives expressed their gratitude for the humanitarian assistance.

