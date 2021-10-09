UrduPoint.com

Humanitarian Aid Handed Over To Afghan Authorities At Chaman Border

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:42 PM

Humanitarian aid handed over to Afghan authorities at Chaman border

Another caravan of trucks carrying 345 tons load of humanitarian aid, under Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum, was handed over to the Afghan authorities on Saturday at Chaman border

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Another caravan of trucks carrying 345 tons load of humanitarian aid, under Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum, was handed over to the Afghan authorities on Saturday at Chaman border.

This consignment of humanitarian aid carried out through 13 trucks and containing flour, rice and pulses was handed over by Deputy Commissioner Chaman Jummadad Mandokhel to Haji Kiramat, Afghan government representative, said a news release.

On the occasion, other Afghan representatives Qari Muhammad Aslam, Qari Umer Khan and Hafiz Raaz Muhammad, besides, local notables were also present.

Afghan representatives expressed their gratitude for the humanitarian assistance.

\932

Related Topics

Afghanistan Chaman Border Government Flour

Recent Stories

Sohaib Maqsood ruled out, Shoaib Malik named repla ..

Sohaib Maqsood ruled out, Shoaib Malik named replacement

8 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 17 imported COVID-19 case ..

Chinese mainland reports 17 imported COVID-19 cases

49 seconds ago
 Kenya receives 860,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccin ..

Kenya receives 860,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

52 seconds ago
 Haleem for releasing wheat instantly to check risi ..

Haleem for releasing wheat instantly to check rising flour prices in Sindh

54 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 1,953 more COVID-19 cases, 329,925 ..

S.Korea reports 1,953 more COVID-19 cases, 329,925 in total

57 seconds ago
 Malawi relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as infections ..

Malawi relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as infections, deaths drop

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.