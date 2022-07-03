UrduPoint.com

Humanitarian Assistance, Free Medical Camp For Afghan Quake Affectees

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Humanitarian assistance, free medical camp for Afghan quake affectees

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :A truck carrying 7.4 tons of humanitarian aid for the earthquake affected people of Afghanistan by the Fatih Foundation on Sunday crossed Ghulam Khan border under Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) arrangements.

The relief assistance included food items, tents, clothes and bedding etc. Two volunteers of Fatih Foundation also accompanied the aid truck to carry out relief activities, said a press release.

Meanwhile, a free medical camp was set up in Paktika province, Afghanistan by Alkhidmat Foundation under the PACF arrangements.

The medical teams were providing all possible medical support to the quake affected Afghans.

