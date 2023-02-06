UrduPoint.com

Humanitarian Assistance Sent To Turkiye On Orders Of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Humanitarian assistance sent to Turkiye on orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a special plane carrying humanitarian assistance left for Turkiye on Monday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a special plane carrying humanitarian assistance left for Turkiye on Monday night.

A C-130 plane which was carrying the search and rescue team of the army left the Chaklala airbase for the earthquake-affected areas in Turkiye.

While on February 7, a Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying 50 people and 15 tonnes of assistance would leave for Turkiye. The team will include personnel of Rescue 1122.

On the same day, a C-130 flight will take 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Lahore to Istanbul, Turkiye.

The assistance will include winter tents, blankets, and other essential items.

From February 8, every day on a PIA flight 15 tonnes of humanitarian assistance will be sent from Islamabad and Lahore to Turkiye and Syria.

Teams from the Ministry of Health and army medical corps will also depart for the two earthquakes devastated countries.

