Humanitarian bodies' support for calamity hit people laudable: Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday lauded the organizations that have supported people during natural calamities, emphasizing their vital role in providing assistance during challenging times.

He said this during a meeting with Farid Abdul Qadir Muhammad, Head of Country Delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) in Pakistan, along with his delegation, met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, at his residence in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on various important matters.

During the discussions, issues related to flood operations in the southern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Dera Ismail Khan, and the impact of seasonal changes in Upper Chitral were addressed.

The Governor highlighted the challenges faced by different areas, and clarified the difference between the issues in Kurram and those faced by temporary displaced persons (TDPs).

The Governor praised the efforts of the Red Crescent staff, saying that they always work on the frontlines and their contributions are commendable.

He further mentioned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in collaboration with the Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Sindh, had ensured the delivery of medicines to Kurram.

Governor Kundi also shared that he would meet with the President of Pakistan to present these issues, with the aim of securing national-level solutions to address them.

Meanwhile, Dr Iftikhar Aliyar, Head of Norwegian Red Cross in Pakistan, along with Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Malik Habib Orakzai, Chairman of Merged Areas PRCS Imran Wazir, and Secretary Merged Areas Saeed Kamal, met with the Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, at his residence in Islamabad.

During the meeting, various important issues were discussed, including humanitarian aid, climate change, and ongoing rehabilitation efforts in the affected regions.

The Governor praised the services of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and Norwegian Red Cross, saying that these organizations have always played a vital role in Pakistan during natural disasters and challenging situations.

He emphasized the need to make relief activities more effective in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the southern districts and flood-affected regions.

Dr Iftikhar Aliyar briefed the Governor on the ongoing projects of Norwegian Red Cross in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which include healthcare services, water supply, and efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Chairman PRCS, Habib Orakzai, and Chairman of Merged Areas PRCS, Imran Wazir, also shared their thoughts, affirming that PRCS will continue close cooperation with Norwegian Red Cross to support the affected population. Secretary of Merged Areas, Saeed Kamal, provided technical details of the ongoing rehabilitation projects.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured full support from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House for all these projects and emphasized ensuring close coordination with international aid organizations. He also promised to highlight these issues on national and international forums.