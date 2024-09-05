- Home
Humanitarian Foundations In Pakistan Reaffirm Philanthropic Spirit On 'World Charity Day'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Humanitarian Foundations in Pakistan on Thursday reaffirmed their dedication to fostering a culture of philanthropy and urged the elite class to draw inspiration from the selfless example of world-renowned saint Mother Teresa in this regard.
Secretary General Alkhidmat Syed Waqas Jafri talking to a private news channel said that recognizing even small acts of kindness can collectively bring about transformative change in society.
By championing the values of empathy, kindness, and charity, Humanitarian Foundations aspire to create a ripple effect of goodness that resonates throughout Pakistani society, ultimately contributing to a more equitable and just world, he added.
A study conducted by the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy has revealed that Pakistanis donate Rs240 billion (over $2 billion) to charity each year, he mentioned.
This remarkable figure demonstrates the nation's generosity and commitment to the cause of giving.
The report highlights that an impressive 98% of Pakistanis engage in charitable activities, whether through monetary donations, in-kind contributions, or volunteering their time for worthy causes, he appreciated.
This exceptional philanthropic spirit sets Pakistan apart from its neighbouring country, India. While India may have a larger economy, Pakistan surpasses it in terms of charitable giving, he highlighted.
This is a testament to the kindness and compassion of the Pakistani people, who prioritize helping those in need despite facing various socio-economic challenges themselves, he said.
Faisal Edhi, head of Edhi Foundation and son of renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, on the occasion of World Charity Day, added that this philanthropic spirit is a shining example for other countries to follow, and a reminder that even small acts of kindness can collectively bring about significant positive change in society.
He said the contribution of charity was important in the health and education sectors in Pakistan.
Faisal Edhi, who has dedicated his life to serving humanity through the Edhi Foundation, highlighted the significant gap between the rich and the poor in Pakistan.
