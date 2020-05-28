Humanitarian spirit forced him to work fearlessly: Rizwan

Muhammad Rizwan, who played heroic role in safely rescuing two passengers alive soon after plane crash in Karachi, on Thursday said that he along with four to five other citizens on their own instantly started rescue work at site soon after the plane crash incident took place

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Muhammad Rizwan, who played heroic role in safely rescuing two passengers alive soon after plane crash in Karachi, on Thursday said that he along with four to five other citizens on their own instantly started rescue work at site soon after the plane crash incident took place.

Rizwan, who is a local milk shop owner and the rescuer of the only two survivors Zafar Masood and Zubair, told that he left his shop open behind him in hurry and started rescue work deep in the burning and blasting wreckage at site by putting his life at stake.

In an exclusive talk with a private mews channel, Muhammad Rizwan said that it was humanitarian spirit behind his dedication to work in an extremely risky environment without proper technical support and resources.

Soon after successfully evacuating two injured from the hot burning debris, rescue teams and heavy contingents of Pak Army and Rangers reached at the site and instantly commenced their respective rescue operations, he added.