Humanitarianism, 3 scientific discoveries place Pakistan in 'Top of the Top Ten' list

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Humanitarianism and three public-service scientific discoveries on the part of two distinguished Pakistanis made the country stand tall in the comity of nations recently when a Britain-based international organisation, the Impact Hallmarks© [IH], announced its domino effect verdict.

According to the results, Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Al Hafi of Pakistan was listed among "Top of the Top Ten" over his three scientific discoveries along with a poetic text, while famous humanitarian Bilquis Edhi was declared the 'Person of the Decade', along with human rights rapporteur of the UN Prof. Yanghee Lee, and the US ethicist Stephen Soldz.

Lt. Col. (Rtd.) Azhar Saleem, senior coordinating officer at the SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia, told APP that the Impact Hallmarks© [IH], which conducted the lengthy but transparent process, listed Prof. Hafi, an erudite, a phenomenologist, polymath and a discoverer, on the sixth position among the most impactful persons of the world. Others listed along with him were: Dr. Muang Zarni – human rights activist (Myanmar), Graca Machel – an advocate of women & children rights (Mozambique), Greta Thunberg – the youngest climate activist (Sweden), Jacinda Ardern – 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand, Maggie Doyne – Founder of The BlinkNow Foundation (Nepal), Pushpa Basnet – social worker (Nepal).

The three scientific discoveries of Prof Hafi, shortlisted from among 1.6 million entries by the Impact Hallmarks, were: the first-ever scientific demonstration of Magneto-Hydro-Tropism (MHT), the IRT Model of Terato-kinetics, and the first methodological baselines engrossed annotation-broadsheet, with reference to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The third one was made available to the World Health Organisation (WHO), and others concerned on March 3, 2020 for the global academic considerations.

According to the Impact Hallmarks' announcement, "Ten extravagantly towering silhouettes have pixelated the rock-solid images and inimitable descriptions onto the large canvas of the first two decades of the 21st century.

"They stood out... by virtue of the impact they have had on munificent realms and bounteous vistas of the first bi-decadal course of the new century and the new millennium as well." The verdict called these 10 persons "true patrons of change, the flag-bearers of righteousness and the domino effect architects of the Top-10 of the impact hierarchy of the decade." The finalists were shortlisted out of over 16 lakh notables with diverse backgrounds and from over 190 countries.

According to a spokesperson for Prof Aurangzeb Hafi, the IRT Model of Terato-kinetics had proved the adverse effects of drugs on newborn and unborn babies beyond any doubt. He said that if the study recommendations implemented in letter and spirit, disabilities among 687-796 million unborn or newborn babies could be avoided.

Seventy-three years old Ms. Bilquis Edhi is an icon of Pakistan in humanitarianism, and the forty-eight years old Prof. Aurangzeb Hafi is a multidisciplinary scientist, currently engaged as the P.I. [Principal Investigator] for post-doctoral research works at the Asia-Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA). He had also been attached with several reputed universities of Asia, including University of the Punjab, Lahore.