Humanities And Literature Have Equal Significance: GCWUF VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Kanwal Ameen said on Thursday that "humanities and literature are equally significant despite the scientific advancements in the present era".

She was addressing the concluding ceremony of a two-day international conference on “Language, Literature and Humanities in a Global Perspective”, organised by Department of Humanities and Languages GCWUF.

She said that language and literature play a fundamental role in promoting human values and serve as the foundation of civilization.

The conference provided an excellent platform for discussing modern linguistic and literary topics while highlighting the importance of linguistic and literary heritage, she added.

She also appreciated the efforts of conference organizers including Dr. Rukhsana Baloch.

The national and international researchers, writers and intellectuals participated in the conference including Dr. Rifaat Syed from Egypt, Dr. Ghassan Abdul Majeed from Syria, Dr. Ajaib Chattha from UK, Dr. Najeeb Jamal and Dr. Naseem Abbas Ahmar, Prof Dr. Mazhar Hayat Chairperson English Linguistics Department at Riphah International University Faisalabad, Dr. Amara Javed, Prof Dr. Safeer Awan, Dr. Waheed Ahmad, Dr. Tahira Iqbal, Prof Dr. Humayun Abbas Shams, Dr. Sadaf Naqvi and Prof Dr. Ghulam Murtaza.

