Humanities And Literature Have Equal Significance: GCWUF VC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Kanwal Ameen said on Thursday that "humanities and literature are equally significant despite the scientific advancements in the present era".
She was addressing the concluding ceremony of a two-day international conference on “Language, Literature and Humanities in a Global Perspective”, organised by Department of Humanities and Languages GCWUF.
She said that language and literature play a fundamental role in promoting human values and serve as the foundation of civilization.
The conference provided an excellent platform for discussing modern linguistic and literary topics while highlighting the importance of linguistic and literary heritage, she added.
She also appreciated the efforts of conference organizers including Dr. Rukhsana Baloch.
The national and international researchers, writers and intellectuals participated in the conference including Dr. Rifaat Syed from Egypt, Dr. Ghassan Abdul Majeed from Syria, Dr. Ajaib Chattha from UK, Dr. Najeeb Jamal and Dr. Naseem Abbas Ahmar, Prof Dr. Mazhar Hayat Chairperson English Linguistics Department at Riphah International University Faisalabad, Dr. Amara Javed, Prof Dr. Safeer Awan, Dr. Waheed Ahmad, Dr. Tahira Iqbal, Prof Dr. Humayun Abbas Shams, Dr. Sadaf Naqvi and Prof Dr. Ghulam Murtaza.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of Ramadan
NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation, policy leaders
Ministry of Finance launches Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation
National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities
Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan
Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..
Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan
ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Humanities and literature have equal significance: GCWUF VC6 minutes ago
-
FIRs to be registered over violating speed limit: NH&MP6 minutes ago
-
13 gamblers arrested6 minutes ago
-
Strict security arrangements in place for Pak-BD match16 minutes ago
-
SCCI for special incentives to attract investment in KP16 minutes ago
-
Heart, Diabetes, and Blood Pressure patients should consult doctors before fasting: Cardiologist16 minutes ago
-
RPO addresses public complaints at open court16 minutes ago
-
Vehicle carrying dead chickens seized in Charsadda, police official injured16 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 3 more meters26 minutes ago
-
PM’s team delivered effectively on all fronts: Rana Sanaullah26 minutes ago
-
Mandra Police seize big cache of fireworks, arrest one accused36 minutes ago
-
Private schools told to help manage traffic at closing time36 minutes ago