Open Menu

'Humanity In Kashmir Is On The Verge Of Disaster', APHC Welcomes Pakistan's Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

'Humanity in Kashmir is on the verge of disaster', APHC welcomes Pakistan's support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has welcomed the Pakistan's unequivocal and consistent support expressed to the Kashmiris on its Independence Day stating that it has infused a new spirit among the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service,APHC vice chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "The Kashmiris are feeling strengthened and encouraged by the way the President, the Prime Minister and the Army chief of Pakistan reiterated their support to their right to self-determination". He said it has one again proved that hearts of Pakistan and Kashmiris throb in unison.

The APHC vice chairman said that the ultimate objective of Kashmiris' movement is to get freedom from Indian slavery and accession of the territory to Pakistan. He said that the founder of Pakistan has termed Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan and people of Kashmir also believe that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. He further stated that in the hour of distress when Modi-led Hindutva regime has besieged Kashmiris with one million troops who are marauding and brutalizing Kashmiris day in and day out, it is need of the hour to stop India from total annihilation of Kashmirs.

He warned that the RSS regime was using every brutal method and conspiracy to impose Hindutva ideology on Kashmiris. Genocide Watch and other organizations of the world has warned of mass killing and systematic genocide in Kashmir, he added.

"On this critical stage, Kashmiris hope that Pakistan will expedite its diplomatic efforts and apprise the world about the impending holocaust in occupied Kashmir," he said. He urged the world to shun its criminal silence and come forward to save the humanity, which is on the verge of disaster in the occupied territory.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar praised Kashmiris for large scale protest demonstrations on the Indian Independence Day. He said that by observing Black day on the day, Kashmiris have again proved that they will never accept Indian slavery.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Protest World Army Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Independence Criminals Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New Yor ..

Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New York Warriors in the USA’s Firs ..

5 minutes ago
 Another woman arrested over charges of torturing t ..

Another woman arrested over charges of torturing teenage maid

23 minutes ago
 UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic ..

UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic year with the highest academic ..

49 minutes ago
 Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached ..

Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED1.4 billion in July 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 bill ..

Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 billion in July 2023

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

2 hours ago
8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

2 hours ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

4 hours ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan