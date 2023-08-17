Humanity in Kashmir on verge of disaster; APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has welcomed the Pakistan's unequivocal and consistent support expressed to the Kashmiris on its Independence Day stating that it has infused a new spirit among the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

APHC vice chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "Kashmiris are feeling strengthened and encouraged by the way the President, the Prime Minister and the Army chief of Pakistan reiterated their support to their right to self-determination". He said it has one again proved that hearts of Pakistan and Kashmiris throb in unison.

The APHC vice chairman said that the ultimate objective of Kashmiris' movement was to get freedom from Indian slavery and the accession of the territory to Pakistan. He said that the founder of Pakistan had termed Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan and the people of Kashmir also believe that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.

He further stated that in the hour of distress when Modi-led Hindutva regime has besieged Kashmiris with one million troops who are marauding and brutalizing Kashmiris day in and day out, it is need of the hour to stop India from total annihilation of Kashmirs.

He warned that the RSS regime was using every brutal method and conspiracy to impose Hindutva ideology on Kashmiris. Genocide Watch and other organizations of the world has warned of mass killing and systematic genocide in Kashmir, he added.

"On this critical stage, Kashmiris hope that Pakistan would expedite its diplomatic efforts and apprise the world about the impending holocaust in occupied Kashmir," he said. He urged the world to shun its criminal silence and come forward to save the humanity, which is on the verge of disaster in the occupied territory.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar praised Kashmiris for large scale protest demonstrations on the Indian Independence Day. He said that by observing Black Day on the day, Kashmiris have again proved that they would never accept Indian slavery.