'Humanity, not profligacy, makes people immortal', says Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that people live in the annals of history for their humanitarian works and not by their riches and profligacy.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Indus Hospital here on Wednesday, he said the project of Indus Hospital for the poor is an ideal and exceptional project in all respects and the role played by the philanthropists in this cause is also commendable.

The Governor Punjab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will accomplish his mission of making Pakistan a welfare state like Madina.

"I am pleased to say that the management of Indus Hospital in collaboration with the Punjab Government is running seven hospitals in the province catering to millions of patients that are being provided free medical assistance every year", said the Governor.

He said said Pakistani philanthropists have no match in the world and they have always lent a helping hand in difficult times, adding that even during the Coronavirus pandemic, philanthropists helped the poor and provided them ration at their doorsteps.

Sarwar said obstructing government's economic policies is anti-people plan of the opposition.

The Governor Punjab said government's top priority, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is to provide basic facilities like health and education to the people.

He said the PTI government is introducing reforms in the institutions, and freeing them from political interference as institutions get destroyed by political interference.

He said Insaf Health Card is a revolutionary program in the field of health and every citizen of Punjab will be provided this facility during this year. The Insaf card holder will be able get free medical treatment from any hospital.

He said vociferously that it is a clear policy of the government that no hurdle hindering the development and welfare of the people will be tolerated, and despite all the obstacles of political opponents, the mission of development, prosperity, and public welfare in the country will continue, adding that the PTI government will fulfill the promises made to the people.

Congratulating Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team on the approval of the Federal budget, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the budget of the financial year 2021-22 is a budget of development and prosperity of Pakistan which will lead to full development in all sectors including agriculture. Employment opportunities will also be created in Pakistan, he added.

Earlier, the Governor Punjab visited various departments of the hospital and lauded philanthropists for providing excellent health care facilities to the poor patients.