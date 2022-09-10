Humans from all over world benefiting from teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh RA

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that humans from all over the world are benefiting from the teachings of the great Sufi Saint Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

He said this while addressing at International conference on Mysticism on Saturday.

Adviser said, "Teachings of all the Sufi saints emphasise on respecting humanity." He said that holding of such conferences was highly important to deal with different challenges like sectarianism etc.

It was imperative to follow the teachings of Sufi saints in letter and spirit to establish peaceful society.

He congratulated the administration of Auqaf department for organising the conference.