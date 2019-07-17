Humayun Akhtar Khan urges govt to expose Indian HR violations on International Forum

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Humayun Akhtar Khan Wednesday urged the present government to avail opportunity for exposing Indian Human Rights violations and terrorist activities before the world after winning case in International Court of Justice regarding Indian spy Jadhav.

Pakistani lawyer had presented the Indian spy case exquisitely and proved that Jadhav had been involved in subversive activities in Balochistan and FATA areas, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Pakistan should not lose the opportunity after presenting a good case against Jadhav and vociferously apprise the world about the Indian HR violations in Indian Held Kashmir besides Balochistan and FATA areas, he added.

Keeping in view the present situation in the region, the prime minister Imran Khan would definitely discuss the matters of significant level with President of the United States, he stated.

To a question he said that in the present world scenario, Pakistan should also resume talks with India for maintaining peace in the region that he added ultimately benefit the people of South Asia.

If the people and the country wanted to excel and achieve economic prosperity then Pakistan should hold talks with neighbouring country for peace in the region, he stated.