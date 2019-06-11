UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humayun Akhtar Lauds Balanced, People Friendly Budget

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:35 PM

Humayun Akhtar lauds balanced, people friendly budget

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Humayun Akhtar Tuesday said huge incentives had been given to private sector in the fiscal budget 2019-20 to review and generate economic growth to further strengthen the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Humayun Akhtar Tuesday said huge incentives had been given to private sector in the fiscal budget 2019-20 to review and generate economic growth to further strengthen the national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government had presented a balanced and people friendly budget. The government was determined to stable economy to yield desirous economic indicators and goals, he added.

Besides relief to the masses, he said the budget would pave the way to reduce import and enhance export while the current fiscal deficit would be decreased in the annual year.

Humayun Akhtar said huge amount had been allocated for all the sectors including health, education, agriculture, power, infrastructure and welfare programmes to facilitate the masses.

He said the budget was drafted and presented keeping in view to reduce ratio of poverty, alleviate inflation and improve the country's economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Import Education Budget Agriculture All Government

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Party's Lead Slips t ..

18 minutes ago

Finance ministry contradicts news item about Prime ..

18 minutes ago

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

23 minutes ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

23 minutes ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.