Humayun Akhtar lauds balanced, people friendly budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Leader Humayun Akhtar Tuesday said huge incentives had been given to private sector in the fiscal budget 2019-20 to review and generate economic growth to further strengthen the national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government had presented a balanced and people friendly budget. The government was determined to stable economy to yield desirous economic indicators and goals, he added.

Besides relief to the masses, he said the budget would pave the way to reduce import and enhance export while the current fiscal deficit would be decreased in the annual year.

Humayun Akhtar said huge amount had been allocated for all the sectors including health, education, agriculture, power, infrastructure and welfare programmes to facilitate the masses.

He said the budget was drafted and presented keeping in view to reduce ratio of poverty, alleviate inflation and improve the country's economy.