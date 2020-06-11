UrduPoint.com
Humayun For All Parties' Conference On COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:28 PM

Humayun for all parties' conference on COVID-19

Provincial President, Pakistan People Party, Humayun Khan has said that all political parties should join hands against the coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial President, Pakistan People Party, Humayun Khan has said that all political parties should join hands against the coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed these views in a press conference held here at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday.

The office-bearers of the party were also present on the occasion.

Humayun Khan said that all parties' conference should be convened on the COVID-19. He was hopeful about the participation of the leaders from all the political parties. He said that due to increasing numbers of coronavirus patients, all the medical institutes have been filled.

