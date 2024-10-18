Humayun Khan Drives Initiatives To Empower Inmates In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 06:58 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held with key industry leaders under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons, Humayun Khan for enhancing the welfare prospects of inmates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s prisons.
According to information, the meeting was attended by Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, and Huzaifa Bahram, CEO of Lets Grow, along with their teams, the Superintendent of Central Jail Peshawar was also present at the meeting.
The meeting reviewed the measures aimed at improving the welfare prospects of prisoners, particularly by facilitating access to both national and international markets for products developed within the prison system. The participants acknowledged the potential of these products to generate income for inmates while fostering community engagement and social entrepreneurship.
Additionally, the meeting highlighted the importance of offering Information Technology (IT) courses to educated youth in prisons, which would provide them with critical skills for better employment prospects after release and encourage continuous learning within correctional facilities.
The conversation also involved establishing startup opportunities for educated prisoners with IT skills, aimed at supporting them in launching small businesses while incarcerated, thus promoting entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency.
Humayun Khan expressed his commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration, stating, "By empowering inmates with skills and opportunities, we can significantly impact their futures and contribute to a more productive society."
The meeting concluded with an agreement to develop a comprehensive working plan, which will be presented at the next session. This plan will outline the steps for implementation, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalize the collaboration.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons, Humayun Khan, told APP that the initiatives are set to begin at Central Jail Peshawar as a pilot project.
This collaboration aims to uplift the lives of inmates and set a benchmark for prison reform in the region, with the involvement of key stakeholders from the private sector expected to create a more favorable environment for rehabilitation and social reintegration.
Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, told APP about the importance of skill development. He stated, "By collaborating on these projects, we can help inmates gain valuable skills that will not only benefit them but also contribute positively to society. We are excited about the potential impact of our partnership in creating sustainable opportunities for those in our correctional facilities./APP-rzr-mkz
