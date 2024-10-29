Humayun Khan Inspects Mansehra Jail, Emphasizes Inmate Welfare, Rehabilitation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Humayun Khan, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, visited Mansehra District Jail on Tuesday, where he reviewed facilities and assessed conditions to ensure inmate welfare reflects government standards.
During his visit, Humayun Khan was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Khalid Iqbal, DIG Prisons Hazara Division Umair Khan, and Deputy Superintendent Mansehra Jail Zain-ul-Arifeen.
Anticipating the winter season, Humayun Khan emphasized the need to prioritize the health and comfort of inmates.
Humayun conveyed directives from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that inmates are well-cared for during the colder months, with sufficient resources allocated for their warmth and health.
Reflecting Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s vision, Humayun Khan highlighted the importance of promoting products made by inmates on a national level.
This strategy aims to provide a platform for products crafted by inmates, supporting their skills development and preparing them for reintegration into society upon release.
Khan also reviewed the newly established LED manufacturing unit, part of the rehabilitation program designed to help inmates learn marketable skills.
This unit produces high-quality LED products for distribution.
Mansehra Jail is also the first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to have a model meeting room built to international standards, allowing inmates to meet their family members in a respectful environment.
Additionally, the jail has introduced a Virtual Meeting Center, enabling inmates to connect with their families through video calls, which is especially helpful for those whose families live far away.
This visit marks another step forward in enhancing the conditions of prisons across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prioritizing humane standards and integrating innovative facilities within the prison system.
The jail superintendent provided a detailed briefing on administrative matters, and Humayun Khan inspected the kitchens, checking the food quality and daily menus provided to prisoners.
Khan also directed the authorities of Mansehra Jail to ensure quality food, maintain cleanliness, and provide necessary medical facilities. He instructed the staff to treat inmates’ families and visitors with respect.
A prison official, Israr, talking to APP, discussed the significant improvements being made to help inmates at Mansehra Jail.
He highlighted that the inmates have developed excellent sewing skills through the jail's tailoring programs, which aim to teach them valuable skills for their future.
Israr also mentioned the opening of the Bates Craft Work Center, which was created with the help of HDD Haripur. This center gives inmates more chances to learn new skills.
District Jail Mansehra, established in 2003, can hold 650 inmates but currently houses about 475.
APP/rzr-mkz
/395
