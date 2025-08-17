Open Menu

Humayun Khan Pays Surprise Visit To Mansehra Jail, Reviews Facilities, Meets Inmates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Humayun Khan pays surprise visit to Mansehra jail, reviews facilities, meets inmates

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Humayun Khan, paid a surprise visit to Mansehra Jail on Sunday to review facilities and inspect various sections of the prison.

Superintendent Jail, Syed Zain-ul-Arifeen Shah, received the guest with a bouquet, followed by a guard of honor.

The Special Assistant inspected barracks, the juvenile section, hospital, cookhouse, industrial unit, and the newly established Drug Rehabilitation Center, praising the steps taken for inmates’ rehabilitation.

He also met prisoners individually, listened to their concerns, and assured them of immediate redress. No complaints were reported against jail staff. Humayun Khan commended the superintendent and his team for ensuring proper care of prisoners and pledged full cooperation for their welfare.

Recent Stories

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

4 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan