Humayun Khan pays surprise visit to Mansehra jail, reviews facilities, meets inmates

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Humayun Khan, paid a surprise visit to Mansehra Jail on Sunday to review facilities and inspect various sections of the prison.

Superintendent Jail, Syed Zain-ul-Arifeen Shah, received the guest with a bouquet, followed by a guard of honor.

The Special Assistant inspected barracks, the juvenile section, hospital, cookhouse, industrial unit, and the newly established Drug Rehabilitation Center, praising the steps taken for inmates’ rehabilitation.

He also met prisoners individually, listened to their concerns, and assured them of immediate redress. No complaints were reported against jail staff. Humayun Khan commended the superintendent and his team for ensuring proper care of prisoners and pledged full cooperation for their welfare.