Humayun Khan to launch inmate health screening program in KPK Prisons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons, Humayun Khan, held an important meeting with Shabir Ahmed, a representative of Nai Zindagi Trust, on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on collaboration for health screening and treatment initiatives in provincial prisons, targeting diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B, and C, said a press release.

During the meeting, Humayun Khan emphasized the urgent need to improve healthcare services for inmates across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s prisons, in line with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s vision.

Humayun Khan announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed with Nai Zindagi Trust to implement a comprehensive screening program for inmates, followed by treatment for those diagnosed.

Humayun Khan stated that this partnership is a step towards creating a healthier environment for inmates and an opportunity to improve their quality of life.

Shabir Ahmed stated that Nai Zindagi Trust has extensive experience in screening and treating HIV, Hepatitis, and AIDS patients. Under this MoU, enhanced health measures will be implemented in the prisons, ensuring proper medical assistance for inmates diagnosed through the screenings.