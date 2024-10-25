Humayun Khan unveils digital marketing initiative at Central Jail Peshawar

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, Humayun Khan on Friday launched a comprehensive plan aimed at promoting handmade products and small-scale manufacturing by inmates, utilizing innovative digital and traditional marketing strategies during his visit to Central Jail Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, Humayun Khan on Friday launched a comprehensive plan aimed at promoting handmade products and small-scale manufacturing by inmates, utilizing innovative digital and traditional marketing strategies during his visit to Central Jail Peshawar.

The goal of these projects is to enable inmates to become successful citizens by imparting education and vocational skills.

Humayun was accompanied by Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Higher Education Minister Meena Khan, Social Welfare Minister Syed Qasim Shah, Director of Youth Affairs Nauman Mujahid, Inspector General of Prisons Muhammad Usman Mehsud, CEO of Metrix Hassan Nisar, and Superintendent of Central Jail Peshawar Waseem Khan.

Talking to APP about his visit, Humayun Khan emphasized the role of digital marketing in expanding the reach of Products made by prison inmates.

"We are dedicated to empowering our inmates through education and rehabilitation, enabling them to create marketable products that compete effectively," Humayun said.

Humayun Khan reiterated his vision to improve the production of small-scale manufactured products in prison and to connect these products with the outside market, possibly through digital marketing within the prison world.

"This initiative is not just about production; it’s about transforming lives," Humayun added. Abdul Karim Tordher expressed commitment to connecting inmates with technical education institutions, ensuring they acquire diverse vocational skills.

"If Peshawar Central Jail requires additional support, we’ll provide the necessary assistance to enhance these programs," he said.

Meena Khan announced plans to establish exam centers within the jail, allowing inmates to pursue degrees on-site. "Our goal is to facilitate education while they serve their sentences," she noted, emphasizing government financial support for rehabilitation programs.

Syed Qasim Shah revealed plans for a drug rehabilitation center in the jail, recognizing the need for comprehensive support for addicted inmates. Nauman Mujahid pledged post-release support, including interest-free loans to help inmates rebuild their lives.

Among the products being marketed, inmates produce handmade khaddar clothing and intricate embroidery under the initiative 'Khaddar and Embroidery Heirloom. Each piece reflects the rich artisanal traditions of Peshawar.

Additionally, inmates craft traditional Peshawari chappals and manufacture handmade leather purses and hats, all aimed at assisting their reintegration into society

Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, emphasized his organization’s commitment to teaching inmates digital marketing skills. "We see this as an opportunity to help inmates create a sustainable income stream during and after their time in prison," Nisar said.

Additionally, Huzaifa Behram, CEO of LetsGrow, pledged his support in improving the quality of inmate-made products, aiming to bring innovation to their work.

The Central Jail Peshawar, which was constructed in 1884, with an initial capacity of 450 prisoners, currently houses approximately 3,500 inmates.

/APP-rzr-mkz

/395