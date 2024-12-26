Open Menu

Humayun Khan Unveils Prison Reforms, Announces 100 Mln Package

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Humayun Khan, visited Central Jail Haripur on Thursday and announced transformative reforms, including a PKR 100 million package for new infrastructure and advanced security systems, such as jammers

Humayun Khan accompanied by MPA Akbar Ayub Khan, DIG Prisons Hazara Region Umair Khan, Superintendent Jail Haripur Hamid Khan, CEO Metrix Pakistan Hassan Nisar, and CEO RankingGrow Ammad Ali, and others, he emphasized modernizing prisons through technology, including a website to market prison-made products, according to a press release.

Special Assistant also introduced a "Prison Allowance" for staff and announced the establishment of Prisons Staff academies across the province.

Highlighting Central Jail Haripur’s production units, Humayun Khan unveiled a "Remission and Certification System" to equip inmates with professional skills and boost production of items like furniture and Charsadda chappals. The reforms aim to rehabilitate inmates and integrate them into society as skilled workers.

Constructed in 1932 by the British, Central Prison Haripur spans 890 kanals and has the capacity to house approximately 1,500 inmates. The land for the prison was donated by Bani Begum, a Tareen of Darwesh village and a distant relative of former President Ayub Khan and former Provincial Assembly Speaker Habibullah Khan Tareen. As Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's second-largest jail, it is home to some of the most dangerous criminals in the country.

