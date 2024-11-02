Humayun Khan Visits Central Jail Mardan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Humayun Khan, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, visited Central Jail Mardan unexpectedly on Saturday to check on the conditions and services provided to inmates.
During his visit, Humayun Khan talked directly with the inmates, especially the elderly ones, to understand their concerns about the facilities.
Humayun Khan listened carefully and promised to address their needs right away, stating that there should be no delays in making improvements.
Khan toured different parts of the jail, including the storerooms, waiting areas, prison hospital, and barracks.
Special Assistant looked at the cleanliness and condition of these areas, ensuring they met acceptable standards.
While inspecting the medical facilities, Khan told prison staff to make sure inmates get the medical treatment they need and that there are enough essential medicines available.
Humayun Khan emphasized the importance of following the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, which includes making prison conditions more humane and aligned with international standards.
Khan mentioned that improving family visit structures is essential for supporting the emotional well-being of inmates.
Before leaving, Humayun Khan thanked the prison superintendent and his team for their hard work. Humayun Khan praised the quality of food provided to the inmates and noted that the tuck shop offered reliable and branded items.
Humayun Khan encouraged the staff to keep up their good work, reminding them that maintaining high standards is crucial for the dignity of the inmates.
Numerous complaints have emerged on social media and other platforms regarding the ill-treatment of relatives visiting prisoners, as well as issues related to the provision of food at the langar. Efforts to contact the Mardan Jail administration for clarification on these matters have been met with refusals to provide any information.
Central Jail Mardan was constructed on a large area of at least 342 kanals at a cost of 1.7 billion rupees.
The facility includes separate barracks for 250 dangerous prisoners, equipped with security cameras in the cells for monitoring inmates.
It has a total of 36 barracks, with a minimum of 99 cells designated for juvenile and female prisoners.
Additionally, the jail features a death cell and two special security sectors, each containing 62 cells.
There is a mosque with a capacity for 500 individuals and a hospital with 180 beds.
The main control room is equipped with modern technology and can only be accessed using fingerprints.
Surrounding the jail are 399 CCTV cameras, reinforced concrete walls, three electric gates, and eight jammers. With triple-layered security walls, the facility can accommodate approximately 3,500 prisoners, including 250 dangerous inmates.
Central Jail Mardan was inaugurated as a high-security prison on October 14, 2015.
