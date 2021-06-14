Humayun Mirza, the only son of Pakistan’s first president Iskandar Mirza, passes away in the US

(@fidahassanain)

Hamayun Mirza breathed his last at Bethesda Maryland and died on the night between June 12 and 13.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2021) Humayun Mirza, the only son of Pakistan’s first president Iskandar Mirza, passed away in Washington.

He was 93.

According to the latest reports, he was in Bethesda Maryland and died on the night between June 12 and 13.

Hamayun was the only surviving son of former president Iskandar Mirza as his younger brother Enver Mirza died in a plane crash in 1953.

Hamayun was born in Pune India on Dec 9, 1928 and was living in the US for last many years.

Having two books on his credit, he served as a senior officer with World Bank and retired in 1988. He got his early education from The Doon School—India’s one of the best boarding schools and then moved to the US.

He did his MBA from Harvard University.

His first wife was the daughter of the US ambassador to Pakistan Horace Hildreth and later he married with Brazilian woman Marilia Mandelli.

Hamayaun had writte in his autobiolgraphy, saying his life was full; he had a loving wife Marilia and two daughtes Zareen and Samia and they all did much care of him. He said I had three brilliant grandchildren. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was one of his close friends.

Hailing from a weahtlhy feudal family in Bengal, he had close ties with British monarchy while his grandfather Fateh Ali Mirza was from the ruling house of Murshidabad.