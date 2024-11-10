Humayun removes Timergara Jail officers over prisoners’ complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In a swift response to concerns raised about the poor administrative conditions at District Jail Timergara, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons, Humayun Khan, has ordered immediate corrective measures following a surprise inspection of the facility, said a press release on Sunday.

During his visit, Humayun Khan observed several critical issues, including substandard cleanliness, poor food quality, and numerous complaints from inmates regarding mistreatment. As a result, the Special Assistant issued directives for the immediate removal of the Jail Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, and Assistant Superintendent.

All senior staff members have been instructed to report directly to the Directorate of Prisons for further action. Humayun Khan took the time to meet with the inmates, listening to their grievances regarding the unsatisfactory conditions, which included allegations of inhumane treatment, subpar food, and inadequate hygiene.

He emphasized that such practices would not be tolerated under any circumstances and that immediate steps would be taken to rectify the situation.

The Special Assistant also inspected the jail’s food supply and cleanliness arrangements in the prison kitchen and examined the health care facilities in the jail hospital.

His findings were alarming, leading him to order a full review of the management and an immediate transfer of the prison staff.

He said "The conditions at District Jail Timergara are unacceptable, and we will ensure that no one, including prisoners are subjected to inhumane treatment. I am committed to implementing reforms in jails to improve the conditions in prisons."

He further assured that similar surprise inspections would be conducted across all prisons in the province. "Those failing to perform their duties responsibly will face strict consequences," he added.

Accompanying Humayun Khan during the visit was Feroz Shah, the Chairman of the Tehsil, who expressed his support for the measures being taken to address the issues at the jail.

