Humayun Saeed praises 'Shad Rahay Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has praised the new national song 'Shad Rahay Pakistan' released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' star took to twitter and wrote, "This song Shad Rahay Pakistan is a celebration of the resolve of the nation to stay united and steadfast on the path to prosperity" he ended the note with 'Shad Rahay Pakistan's YouTube link.

Pakistan Army's media wing released "Shad Rahay Pakistan" in connection with Pakistan Day that will be observed on March 23.

The composition of this song was done by leading Pakistani composer Shuja Haider. The melodious voices of Yashal Shahid and Shuja Haider have made this song even more mesmerizing. Shuja Haider was behind the song lyrics while Yasir Jaswal directed the music video.

The music video was beautifully made and featured drone footage of Pakistan's historic sites as well as the diverse landscapes the country has to offer.