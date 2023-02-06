(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Veteran politician Humayun Saifullah Khan on Monday expressed condolences over the death of former President Pervez Musharraf.

In a condolence statement, Humayun Saifullah Khan, while praying for the departed soul of Pervez Musharraf, said that on the recommendation of the late, the department had approved a big mega project like Kurram Tangi Dam for the people of Bannu division.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.